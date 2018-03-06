Menu
TOWN PROUD: Lana and Eden Graham from Sole Seekers love the Tannum community.
News

WATCH: Tannum Businesses are Town proud

by Matt Taylor
6th Mar 2018 4:30 AM

SOLE Seeker at Tannum Sands is town proud.

And owner Lana Graham says it's the people that live there who make it so.

Ms Graham has lived in Tannum Sands for 20 years, and has run her ever- expanding shoe business since August 2016.

She believed the Tannum community epitomised all the values represented by the Town Proud campaign.

"Even though we do have the downturn, on a whole we always pull together," Ms Graham said.

"We've just had our first BAM on the weekend, and everyone attends it, gets into it, and everyone backs everything down here.

"They want to see more things down here, and

when they see it happen

in the community, they're more likely to involve themselves in it.

"Someone's always doing something for someone down here."

It opened to supply the community which had not had a shoe store for over 12 years, despite there being four schools in the area.

"It was a pain for us to get our kids into town to get shoes all the time," Ms Graham said.

"Our kids play sport as well as needing school shoes, so we had the idea in the back of our heads for a long time.

"Out of necessity it was born because of the downturn...and we couldn't get positions in what we initially worked in."

Ms Graham believed it was important to support the Town Proud campaign because it brought the community together and had locals backing locals.

"For us personally, I think it has an effect on the customer," she said.

"Normally customers would go into a business, get what they want, and it's a black and white transaction.

"When you have an initiative like Town Proud, you bring that element of these are local people in your local community, these are the people that live with you, your neighbours.

"They come in, they see the posters, and you have a chat with them about it and you get to know people."

Ms Graham said it would be "amazing" to see one of the store's shoppers win the $10,000 prize on offer for residents who spend more than $5 at a participating business.

Gladstone Observer
