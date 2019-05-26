WATCH: Suns break through after two-year drought

SHINING SUNS: Gladstone Suns show pure joy after their win against Glenmore Bulls. Suns last win was on July 8, 2017, a three-point win against BITS Saints.

SHINING SUNS: Gladstone Suns show pure joy after their win against Glenmore Bulls. Suns last win was on July 8, 2017, a three-point win against BITS Saints. Contributed GLA260519SUNS

AUSSIE RULES: It's happened.

After more than two years, the Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns, have returned to the winner's list with an 11.9 (75) to 7.7 (49) triumph against 2018 grand finalists Glenmore Bulls.

Gladstone held narrow leads in the first three breaks, but pulled away with a 2.9 to 0.1 final quarter.

WINNERS:

It's a grand winning feeling: Gladstone Suns sing their song for the first time since 2017 when they were known as the Mudcrabs.

Joshua Lamont booted three and experienced Joe Walsh kicked and Lee Verrall kicked two goals each.

Suns playing coach Ricky McClure said weeks of hard work on skills and fitness has paid off.

Ricky McClure is the head coach of the Gladstone Suns and played a key role in defence. Matt Taylor GLA240419COACH

"A lot of relief and in that last five minutes, there was a lot of excitement that came out," he said.

Suns jumped the hosts at the start before Bulls brought the game back to an almost even keel.

McClure's messaging was simply not to squander any advantage his team had.

That's exactly what happened as Suns showed desperation with more run in the final term.

"I told them to keep doing what we can and don't throw away the good work what we have done," McClure said.

"We probably let them back in a bit in the second quarter and we didn't put our foot down."

The playing coach reinforced his message during the final quarter break.

Suns dominated the final stanza and if not for inaccuracy, they could have put away the Bulls much earlier.

"We were over them in the last quarter and we felt we were in control," McClure said.

"It was probably really in the 18th minute mark that I felt comfortable."

McClure said Lamont and Verrall impressed while Nathan Mafrici was inspirational.

"He was big for us and he's an old player who went to BITS and had now come back," McClure said.

"His voice and direction around the ground was massive and very helpful from a coach's view."

McClure also described Lamont as a live-wire who was great in the air and good on the ground.

"We gave him a job in the forward pocket just to run amok and to do whatever he wanted to do," McClure said.

Verrall played his first game for the Suns after he had come from the Riverland Football League in South Australia.

He played at half forward, forward pocket and had stints in midfield.

"He's got a little bit of height on him and is fast with great hands and has a great kick," McClure said.