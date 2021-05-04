Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Harristown assault
News

Watch: Student brutally bashed in failed sneaker robbery

Matthew Newton
4th May 2021 2:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after footage of an assault on a Harristown State High School student began circulating online.

In the undated video, a teenage boy can be seen walking after a student in school uniform on Memory Street, between Harristown State High School and St Anthony’s Primary School.

The youth then bends down to try grab the student’s shoe, before standing up and throwing a punch at his back.

A screenshot from a video of an assault on a Harristown State High School student.
A screenshot from a video of an assault on a Harristown State High School student.

He then grabs and shoves the student and the two disappear from frame before reappearing, with the student lying motionless on the ground.

With one person filming and another three looking on without rendering any kind of help, the youth then attempts to remove the student’s shoes.

Police said they were investigating what was on the footage and encouraged any person to come forward “and report if they’re a victim of such an assault”.

The Department of Education was contacted for comment.

Originally published as Watch: Student brutally bashed in failed sneaker robbery

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Building watchdog warns not to engage unlicensed concreter

        Premium Content Building watchdog warns not to engage unlicensed concreter

        News The Queensland Building and Construction Commission warns central Queensland residents not to engage with the concreter.

        Gladstone police raid uncovers guns, drugs in Clinton

        Premium Content Gladstone police raid uncovers guns, drugs in Clinton

        Crime The man was found in possession of cannabis and an air rifle.

        ‘Paint the Town Purple’ this Friday for Cancer Council

        Premium Content ‘Paint the Town Purple’ this Friday for Cancer Council

        News The Relay for Life began in Australia in 1999 and has raised more than $137.5m for...

        A broken hand can’t dampen Abbey Lowry’s spirit

        Premium Content A broken hand can’t dampen Abbey Lowry’s spirit

        Hockey “I tried to trap the ball with my stick but it struck my hand.”