Steve Irwin’s heartwarming video at Bindi’s baby shower

Bindi Irwin was brought to tears when her mother surprised her with a video of her late father Steve Irwin in a bid to include him in her baby shower.

In an extended preview clip of the family's upcoming Animal Planet baby special, Terri Irwin reveals during the celebration, held at Australia Zoo, that she had compiled a video clip of footage of Steve with Bindi when she was a child.

"We all wish Steve could've been here because I can't think of anyone who would be more fun at a baby shower," Terri told the group.

Terri shared a video of Steve Irwin with a young Bindi during her baby shower. Picture: Animal Planet

Terri shared a video of Steve Irwin with a young Bindi during her baby shower. Picture: Animal Planet



"So we put together a bit of a video to incorporate your dad into today's festivities."

The video shows Steve, who died in 2006 when Bindi was eight, taking his daughter with him on a number of animal adventures.

"My little daughter Bindi is just the light of my life, mate. No matter how hard things get no matter how tough the road is, my little kid Bindi, mate, she just props her daddy straight back up," Steve says in the clip.

"She is just the greatest thing that's ever happened to me in my entire life."

Terri shared a video of Steve Irwin with a young Bindi during her baby shower. Picture: Animal Planet

Terri shared a video of Steve Irwin with a young Bindi during her baby shower. Picture: Animal Planet



A young Bindi replied: "He's just my dad and I really love him".

Bindi, who gave birth to daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on March 25, was in tears as she hugged her mother.

"Oh my word. Oh I love it so much," she said.

Terri gifted Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell her own 56-year-old baby blanket, which her sister shipped over from the US.

Bindi Irwin shares the emotional moment she discovered she was pregnant

Bindi was brought to tears watching the video clip. Picture: Animal Planet

The extended clip for "Crikey! It's A Baby!" shows Bindi completing her final few days working at Australia Zoo, including feeding a crocodile at more than eight months pregnant.

"I think it's time to earn my badge for most pregnant woman feeding a crocodile," Bindi says.

"The croc is just about to grab the food, she kicks me like she can feel the adrenaline. It's kind of nice getting her to be part of the action already."

"I'll be taking a little bit of time off but I think we all know it's not going to be a long amount of time."

Bindi and Chandler celebrated Grace turning one month old on Sunday.

Crikey! It's A Baby! premieres in Australia on Saturday May 22 during Irwin Month on Animal Planet.

Originally published as Watch: Steve Irwin's heartwarming video at Bindi's baby shower