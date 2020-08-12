LANGER CUP LIVE: Watch St Mary's College take on Palm Beach
St Mary's are set to face Palm Beach in the latest round of the Langer Cup.
LEAGUE: St Mary's ignited their Allan Langer Cup campaign with an impressive win last week.
After finding themselves trailing 12-6 early in the game, the college team fought back to secure a 24-16 over Ipswich State High School.
Today they face rugby league powerhouse Palm Beach Currumbin away from home.
The Chronicle is the best place you can watch the match live along with a host of other Allan Langer and Aaron Payne Cup matches.
The Chronicle digital subscribers have exclusive access to the livestreams.
11.45am: Cowboys Challenge: Ignatius Park College v Mackay SHS
11.45am: Aaron Payne Cup: The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS
12.45pm: Aaron Payne Cup: Ignatius Park College v Mackay SHS
12.45pm: Cowboys Challenge: The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS
1pm: Cowboys Challenge: St Brendan's College Yeppoon v St Pat's Mackay
2.15pm: Aaron Payne Cup: St Brendan's College Yeppoon v St Pat's Mackay
3pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Ipswich State High School v Keebra Park
4pm: Langer Cup: Ipswich State High School v Keebra Park
4pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Wavell State High v Marsden State High
4pm: Walters Cup: Yr 10: Palm Beach Currumbin State High v St Mary's College Toowoomba
5pm: Langer Cup: Wavell State High v Marsden State High
5pm: Langer Cup: Palm Beach Currumbin State High v St Mary's College Toowoomba