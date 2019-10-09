Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Criminal breaks into business in just over a minute
Crime

WATCH: Speedy thief steals new threads

Zizi Averill
8th Oct 2019 7:08 PM | Updated: 9th Oct 2019 8:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released CCTV footage of a hooded intruder breaking into a Paget workwear business to steal a handful of clothing.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said police were investigating after the shop on Central Park Drive was broken into just after 10.30pm on Sunday, October 6.

As part of their investigation police have released footage of the break-in.

In the CCTV footage a hooded person is seen slowly prying open the door before squeezing through the gap. They then grab a handful of clothing before leaving through the broken door.

The entire incident took just over a minute.

Snr Const Smith said police were encouraging anyone who had information about the offence to contact them as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 13 14 44 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1901948531

More Stories

cctv footage central park drive crime stoppers mackay crime mackay police paget paget crime police policelink steve smith
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Worker loses QAL job after close call with cyclist

    premium_icon Worker loses QAL job after close call with cyclist

    News A GLADSTONE man was fired from his crane-driving job when a cyclist reported him for driving too closely on QAL Access Rd.

    HAVE YOUR SAY: Hospital specialist outpatient upgrades

    premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Hospital specialist outpatient upgrades

    News CQHHS wants Gladstone residents to tell them what they want from the new specialist...

    Boot Brisbane forum in Gladstone tonight

    premium_icon Boot Brisbane forum in Gladstone tonight

    News A push to create a separate state in Queensland is coming to Gladstone today.

    • 9th Oct 2019 9:00 AM