Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Amazing vision of space junk re entering the atmosphere in Hervey Bay
Offbeat

Watch: Space junk’s stunning light show across Qld night sky

Eilish Massie
& Nicholas Ridley
26th Feb 2021 8:55 AM | Updated: 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Chinese space junk has put on a spectacular light show over central Queensland as it re-entered the atmosphere on Thursday night.

The defunct Long March 3B rocket – used by Chinese company Beidou to launch a GPS satellite on November 4, 2019 – resembled three meteorites as it broke up in the sky about 10.30pm.

The display sparked a flurry of social media activity, with posters sharing pictures and video from the Capricorn and Fraser Coast regions.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Central Queensland residents took to social media on Thursday night after what looked like three meteorites sprawled across the night sky.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Central Queensland residents took to social media on Thursday night after what looked like three meteorites sprawled across the night sky.

“Several units from Blackwater, Duaringa and Yeppoon reported seeing a fireball in sky that broke into three,” a social media user said.

Another user said it was “awesome” to see.

University of Queensland professor of astrophysics Jonti Horner said the debris would have come in at 7km per second which is a very high speed and however it wouldn’t have caused much impact.

“On a global scale, space debris falling from the sky happens more often than you think in Australia; most of the things we launch are nearer to the equator,” he said.

“It would have all broken up into the air. Very little would have made it to the ground.”

brisbane meteor shower rocket launch site space shuttle
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Volunteers needed for waterfront museum

        Premium Content Volunteers needed for waterfront museum

        News If you ever wanted to add museum volunteer to your resume, now is your chance.

        Teen girl reportedly assaulted at Gladstone

        Premium Content Teen girl reportedly assaulted at Gladstone

        News Paramedics were called to Toolooa on Friday.

        $31k in new equipment gifted to Capricornia SES

        Premium Content $31k in new equipment gifted to Capricornia SES

        Politics “Anything we can do to ensure our volunteers are better equipped and prepared is a...

        Alex Williamson’s ‘Oi Mate’ returns post-COVID

        Premium Content Alex Williamson’s ‘Oi Mate’ returns post-COVID

        Humour Following an interruption, Alex Williamson is back.