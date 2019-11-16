Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Aerial footage of Clumber fire
News

WATCH: Shocking video footage shows grim reality of fire

Bianca Hrovat
15th Nov 2019 7:06 PM | Updated: 7:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services footage shows the unpredictable fire that continues to devastate the Main Range and its surrounding communities.

The Clumber fire stretches across four separate fire fronts at Tarome, Spicers Peak, Moogerah and Mount Alphen.

The dangerous blaze closed the Cunningham Hwy as it caused debris to fall from mountain tops and heightened the possibility of bitumen melting.

The Tarome front is currently moving from the highway through to Campsite Road, Ryan Road and Simmonds Road, in the vicinity of The Bluff.

bushfires cunningham highway video
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Year of change: All the stats and facts

        premium_icon Year of change: All the stats and facts

        News COUNCILLORS’ expenses, complaints and the state of the region were revealed in the Gladstone Regional Council’s latest annual report.

        Tayla’s vision to help other sick children

        premium_icon Tayla’s vision to help other sick children

        News Despite having to have brain surgery herself, Tayla Weir is more interested in...

        Man impersonates brother to stay out of jail

        premium_icon Man impersonates brother to stay out of jail

        News A GLADSTONE man’s plan to stay out of jail was foiled after he gave officers his...

        SALE: Salvos store going half price

        premium_icon SALE: Salvos store going half price

        News The Gladstone Salvation Army store will have a 50 per cent off sale next week.