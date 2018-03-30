LIVE-STREAM: How to watch the Brisbane to Gladstone

No Problem is one of three Gladstone boats in the race

**Scroll to the bottom for live-stream links**

SAILING: Records or no records, we can expect some very early arrivals at the Qantas 70th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race which starts this morning morning.

That's according to Cooper McKenzie Marketing director and race commentator Grant Cooper.

WATCH | Live feed from Black Jack:

"The latest is that all the computer modelling is picking this to be a fast race and the gradients running east-west are all compressing really nicely to have the wind at a very favourable position," Mr Cooper said.

Cooper said it would not surprise if the biggest yacht in the fleet - the 100-foot Black Jack - smashed the race record.

Black Jack heading for the finish line in the 2017 Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race. Mike Richards GLA150417BLACKJACK

"If all the computer modelling could be believed, they could be here within 17 hours which brings them in nice and early and probably too early for some people in the morning," Cooper said of the leading yachts.

He said the thing about computer modelling that it does not take into account the variables that sailing brings.

Wind speeds between 13 and 17 knots are forecast at the start of the race, a stark contrast to quieter starts in previous years because of calm conditions.

Cooper explained that a meteorologist said the wind will maintain this strength and maybe more as the boats head into Gladstone.

John Ibell will skipper Restless in his 16th Brisbane to Gladstone race over Easter. Paul Braven GLA040417RESTLESS

"The wind speed will increase to a favourable 15 to 20 knots and potentially a bit more," he said of the forecast details said in Wednesday's race briefing.

Most of the 56 yachts will complete the race by Saturday night with the remainder to make it to the finish line in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gladstone's John Ibell is captain and owner of Restless and Cooper said it is the quicker of the Gladstone boats.

"Wistari is doing her 50th Brisbane to Gladstone this year which is a fantastic effort and that will be celebrated... in the broadcast," Cooper said.

Happy 50th for Wistari Contributed by Marina Hobbs

Gladstone' Ray Hobbs will lead multi-hull yacht No Problem 10-minutes after the mono-hulls start at 11am.

Gladstone racing identity Brad Barker will race on Tuan with his wife and sons as well.

Fellow commentator Nic Douglass, of Adventures of a Sailor Girl, said it would not surprise records will be broken.

"At the moment, it's likely that Black Jack will smash the record and I think it will be a great race," she said.

The start of the race will be live-streamed on brisbanetogladstone.com (currently experiencing issues) and the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Facebook site.