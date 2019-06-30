WATCH: Saints overtake Panthers in second place on ladder

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints produced arguably their best win of the season against Rockhampton Panthers to be in the race for a finals doubles chance.

The Saints marched all over previously second-placed Panthers as veteran Keith Bilston came off the bench to kick five match-winning goals in the 16.14 (110) to 11.3 (69) win at BITS Oval.

Jamie Cunninghame was terrific again with four goals before a hamstring injury late and Sam Schofield booted free majors.

Zac Hill made his debut in defence and acquitted himself in superb fashion as he overshadowed Joe McGahan.

"It was amazing and enjoyed every minute of it. I had nerves at the start as you always do at the start of a game but quickly went away when the game started

"I felt pretty confident out there and knew if I played the way I have been all season so far I'd go alright," Hill said.

Hill is ungainly, but has the ability to play in front and that's exactly what he did.

He defends when required and runs off his opponent at the right time and he said there was scope to get better.

"Each and every opponent gives you a different challenge throughout the game which keeps you on your toes and improving and find room for improvements each and every week," he said.

The first two quarters were tight and there were some anxious moments late in the game when Clinton Evans and Matthew Ryan kicked goals.

Bilston iced the game with a perfect front-and-centre left-foot snap before he followed up with another.

His fifth was from an acute angle in front of the Saints faithful.