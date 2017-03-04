WATCH: Rugby league community pays tribute to Hannah Cook

TRAGEDY: A minutes silence will be held at Bunting Park this weekend for Calliope Roosters player Hannah Cook.

THE rugby league community has an uncanny ability of rallying around players, officials, supporters and volunteers in times of need and that same level of camaraderie was on full display at Bunting Park in Calliope on Saturday afternoon.

What was meant to be an ordinary trial match turned into a heartfelt tribute for young Calliope mother Hannah Cook, who sadly passed away this week.

Hannah had been missing since dropping one of her children off at a Gladstone school at 9am on Monday.

Formerly involved with the Calliope Roosters women's side, Hannah's passing was marked with a one-minute silence prior to kick-off between the Roosters and Tannum Seagals.

Hannah Cook tribute: Calliope Roosters women and Tannum Seagals pay tribute to the late Hannah Cook with a minute's silence prior to their trial match at Bunting Park in Calliope.

Close to 200 people stood silent for Hannah, including both sets of players who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with arms around each other as they bowed their heads to pay tribute to the 25-year-old.

The club also had donation tins on hand to support Hannah's children.