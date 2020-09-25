Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The three Rugby Capricornia grand finals - A-grade men, reserve grade men and women’s 7s - will be livestreamed on this website on Saturday.
The three Rugby Capricornia grand finals - A-grade men, reserve grade men and women’s 7s - will be livestreamed on this website on Saturday.
Rugby Union

Watch Rugby Capricornia grand finals live here

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
25th Sep 2020 11:28 AM

RUGBY UNION: The 2020 Rugby Capricornia season will culminate in a thrilling afternoon of finals action at Rockhampton’s Victoria Park on Saturday.

Three deciders will be played - reserve grade men at 3.30pm, women’s 7s at 5.30pm and A-grade men at 6pm – and they will all be livestreamed on this website.

Colts and Biloela will do battle in reserve grade, while Brothers will clash with Gladstone in A-grade.

The women’s 7s finalists will be decided on the day. The five teams – Brothers, Gladstone, Colts, Biloela and Cap Coast – will play a series of games from 12.50pm, with the top two then advancing to the final.

More stories

’Freakish, unfortunate’: Bad break for Brothers No.8

Double delight for Nogoa as finals go down to the wire

CQ talent set to sharpen skills at Reds Elite Academy

2020 grand finals biloela rugby union colts rugby union gladstone rugby union goats rockhampton brothers rugby union rugby capricornia rugby union victoria park
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man suffered burns in Bilo van fire overnight

        Premium Content Man suffered burns in Bilo van fire overnight

        News A man was transported to Biloela Hospital this morning following a caravan fire.

        IN COURT: 25+ people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 25+ people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        G-string thief scanned rewards card first

        Premium Content G-string thief scanned rewards card first

        Crime It was not the first time she has been caught stealing