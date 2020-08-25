Menu
Two games from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition, including an Open C semi-final, will be livestreamed on this website tonight.
Sport

Watch Rocky secondary schools league games live

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
25th Aug 2020 9:48 AM | Updated: 10:47 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two crucial matches from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition will be livestreamed on this website tonight.

No spectators are allowed at games this season due to COVID-19 but you can still catch the action from Browne Park.

At 6.30pm, Open A teams Yeppoon State High and St Brendan's College Gold will replay their Round 2 game that was washed out, with the winner qualifying for the grand final.

At 7.45pm, Heights College and Yeppoon State High 2 will clash in the Open C semi-final.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to kick-off.

The RDSSRL grand finals will be played on Friday and will also be livestreamed on this website.

The grand final schedule is Open C at 4.30pm, Open B at 6pm and Open A at 7.30pm.

 

