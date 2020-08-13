Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

WATCH LIVE: Rocky High v TCC in RDSSRL Open A competition

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
13th Aug 2020 8:52 AM | Updated: 5:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two games from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition will be livestreamed on this website tonight.

No spectators are allowed at games this season due to COVID-19 but they can catch some of the action, with two games at Rockhampton's Browne Park being livestreamed each week.

Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

Parents and supporters can watch an Open B and Open A game in the 6pm and 7.30pm timeslots.

They are normally on Friday but are being played tonight because of the public holiday tomorrow.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the games before kick-off.

Every game in the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and the Walters Cup, are also being livestreamed this year.

RDSSRL games livestreaming tonight

6pm: Open B, The Cathedral College 3 v North Rockhampton High

7.30pm: Open A, Rockhampton High v The Cathedral College 2

 

More stories

PAYNE CUP REPLAY: St Brendan's v St Pat's in showdown

PAYNE CUP REPLAY: Cathedral College v Kirwan blockbuster

School Footy Show episode 2: Livestream highlights

aaron payne cup cowboys challenge north rockhampton high school rockhampton and district secondary schools rugby l rockhampton high school rugby league the cathedral college rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dump trip leads to historic find

        Premium Content Dump trip leads to historic find

        News Bernie Pershouse believes the item he found is the only one in existence.

        Woman refuses to do breath test

        Premium Content Woman refuses to do breath test

        Crime The 74-year-old had a medical condition which made her appear intoxicated, the...

        REVEALED: New fire brigade for Captain Creek area

        Premium Content REVEALED: New fire brigade for Captain Creek area

        News So why is the local MP still disappointed?

        Gladstone’s health needs not forgotten: Butcher

        Premium Content Gladstone’s health needs not forgotten: Butcher

        News “We are committed to ensuring it remains a health facility,” Glenn Butcher MP.