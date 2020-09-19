Menu
Frenchville Rovers and Wanderers will face off in the RHA 2020 Cup Division 1 men’s grand final on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley
Hockey

LIVESTREAM: Watch Rockhampton Hockey’s Division 1 finals

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
19th Sep 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
HOCKEY: Frenchville Rovers will feature in both Division 1 finals of the Rockhampton Hockey Association's 2020 Cup on Saturday.

The women will tackle Park Avenue Brothers at 4.15pm, while the men will take on Wanderers at 6pm.

The Morning Bulletin will livestream both finals on this website.

Teams played a nine-round regular season in Rockhampton Hockey's revised 2020 season.

The Frenchville women booked their final berth with a 5-nil win over Southern Suburbs Black in last week's semi-final, while Park Avenue Brothers beat Southern Suburbs Gold 2-nil.

Frenchville men advanced with a 3-1 win over Southern Suburbs, while Wanderers beat Park Avenue Brothers 7-1.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to the games beginning.

 

