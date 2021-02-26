WATCH: Residents stunned as space rocket crosses CQ sky

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Central Queensland residents took to social media on Thursday night after what looked like three meteorites sprawled across the night sky.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Central Queensland residents took to social media on Thursday night after what looked like three meteorites sprawled across the night sky.

Central Queensland residents took to social media on Thursday night after what looked like three meteorites sprawled across the night sky.

About 10.30pm, beams of light passed over the Gladstone Region with many believing it to be meteorites.

The lights were later reported to be seen in Yeppoon.

"Several units from Blackwater, Duaringa and Yeppoon reported seeing a fireball in sky that broke into three," a social media user said.

It was later revealed the 'fireball' was in fact from a Chinese Long March 3B rocket, which was predicted to re-enter the atmosphere near Australia on Thursday night.

The launch was apart of the BEIDOU 3 IGSO-3 satellite, which was launched on November 11, 2019.

It still didn't detract from the amazement of many residents.

One user said it was "awesome" to see.