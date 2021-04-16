Menu
Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man after he was injured herding cattle in the Boyne Valley on Thursday.
News

WATCH: Rescue chopper airlifts man after cattle yard injury

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
16th Apr 2021 7:27 AM
Premium Content

Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the Boyne Valley after a man was injured herding cattle in the Boyne Valley on Thursday morning.

It's believed a beast struck a cattle yard gate, causing it to hit the man in the chest.

The rescue helicopter was called into action about 8am and landed at the scene.

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic worked with QAS paramedics, to treat the man for injuries to his chest and lower leg, caused by the impact.

The man, 60s, was loaded into the aircraft and flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Gladstone Observer

