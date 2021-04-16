WATCH: Rescue chopper airlifts man after cattle yard injury

Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man after he was injured herding cattle in the Boyne Valley on Thursday.

It's believed a beast struck a cattle yard gate, causing it to hit the man in the chest.

The rescue helicopter was called into action about 8am and landed at the scene.

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic worked with QAS paramedics, to treat the man for injuries to his chest and lower leg, caused by the impact.

The man, 60s, was loaded into the aircraft and flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.