WATCH REPLAYS Langer, Reserves and Walters Cup

Livestream Langer Trophy round 3 action continued today with a triple treat of matches - all livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and affiliate sites.

ROUND WRAP

Palm Beach Currumbin SHS champion Tom Weaver engineered a great escape as his side came from behind late to beat Coombabah SHS at PizzEy Park.

Weaver, always cool in a crisis, guided his team beyond the finishing post as PBC won 22-18.

Admitted into the competition for the first time in six years, Coombabah shocked competition onlookers by leading 6-4 at halftime, then 12-10 into the second half and then 18-10 before PBC scored late, reducing the margin to 18-16.

Nic Darveniza reported Weaver’s magic touch then enabled PBC SHS to win.

Earlier, St Mary’s College kicked off Wednesday round 3 action with a courageous 12-8 win over Mabel Park SHS.

Down early and without captain Xavier Va’a, Darcy Carswell, Luke Cesari and Zac Brown, St Mary’s regained the lead in the 20th minute and held the advantage for the remainder of the game.

Sean Teuma reported Mabel had one last chance to try and take the lead, but a grubber close to the line was defused by Chad Lebsanft to ice the game for St Mary’s

On Tuesday, Marsden SHS’s win maintained its unbeaten start to the season to win 18-12, withstanding a late surge from Wavell SHS after trailing 18-6.

The game, which featured stunning initial tries by respective five-eighths Jardyn Stilinovich-Watene (Marsden SHS) and Karl Oloapu (Wavell SHS), finished with Wavell pounding the Marsden line, but the Mako’s held on.

And in the late game, Keebra Park SHS won 24-6 over Ipswich SHS (report below).

The Courier-Mail, Gold Coast Bulletin and News Corp Australia affiliates are live-streaming the Langer Trophy, Walters Cup and Langer Reserves games. That is at least 10-12 games each round - plus access to the Payne Cup while unlocking access to the best News’ sites across Australia.

WATCH ALL ROUND 2 REPLAYS HERE

ROUND 3: WATCH MARSDEN SHS v WAVELL SHS HERE

TODAY’SLIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

KEEBRA PARK V IPSWICH SHS

WATCH REPLAY: Langer reserves

REPLAY: Langer Trophy Reserve Grade: Keebra Park vs Ipswich: REPLAY: Langer Trophy Reserve Grade: Keebra Park vs Ipswich

Keebra Park v Ipswich SHS, reserves

Ipswich SHS made it four wins in succession with a heart-stopping 6-4 win this afternoon.

After hooker Gabriel Satrick scurried over for what seemed a match-winning try for Ipswich, Keebra Park SHS’s Jack Hudson had a chance to draw the match in the last second, but his penalty attempt hit the upright from near the posts.

Round 3 of the Langer Reserves schoolboy rugby league competition. Keebra Park v Ipswich at Southport Tigers. Keebras Zin Zan Kahui lets the ball go.. Picture Glenn Hampson

Keebra Park reserves led for most of the match before Satrick’s try and Khan Towler’s conversion elevated their side to a 6-4 advantage.

It was a low scoring game, but every bit exciting and absorbing as a 22-20 result.

Ruck runs came with intent and there was ball movement aplenty, but two desperate defensive setups refused to buckle.

There were breaks, but defenders would emerge from out of the ground to quell the ball runn

Keebra Park SHS’s Andreas Mariner broke the deadlock with a surging run on the left edge, but it remained 4-nil for a long, long time.

Ipswichs Jamal Laurie avoids the tackle of Keebras Zin Zan Kahui. Picture Glenn Hampson

Ipswich centre Junior Moliga threatened to score his team’s first try, but he could not find support with his pass after Keebra Park’s last line of defence proved impregnable.

Both forward packs tried to gain momentum for their side, but the defensive desire from the respective teams was commendable.

Ipswich’s left centre Saifu Savage was also a go-to man for the Ipswich halves, but Keebra Park numbered off.

Scores: Ipswich SHS 6 (G Satrick try; K Towler conv) def Keebra Park SHS 4 (A Mariner try)

REPLAY: Walters Cup Round 3 - Keebra Park vs Ipswich: REPLAY: Walters Cup Round 3 - Keebra Park vs Ipswich

4.30pm: Walters Cup

Ipswich halfback Emmanuel Kasunga and Keebra Park SHS centre Dorian Lotaki lit up the dusk at Southport with opportunists tries.

Ipswich won the Walters Cup encounter 16-12 and there was plenty to like about both sides.

Keebra’s Lotaki provided one highlight when he plucked a cross-kick out of the night sky to score, regaining his feet and accelerating to the line in what was a fabulous display of skills.

This followed a first half effort by Kasunga who had chased his own clearing kick before scoring.

When Kasunga regathered possession running at full trottle, his squeals of delight could be heard across the ground as he hustled in for his second try of the game.

Ipswichs Jamal Laurie avoids the tackle of Keebras Zin Zan Kahui. Picture Glenn Hampson

Earlier he had opened the scoring and his dancing footwork had caused Keebra Park SHS ruck defence to remain on high alert.

Keebra Park its first half try when a wide, right passing movement saw five-eight Jesse Soric find his centre Dorian Lotaki who galloped gleefully to the tryline. Ipswich led 6-4 at that point, but Kasunga’s second try, and two conversions by John Little had the visitors leading by 12-4.

5.30pm: Langer Trophy

When it comes to the crunch moments in rugby league, it pays to have a reliable half and hooker pulling the strings, and like a couple of puppeteers Keebra Park SHS’s Cooper Maytom and Blake Mozer helped get their side home tonight.

In a round of cliff-hangers, this one also shaped up as another before Keebra Park SHS won running away from Ipswich SHS, 24-6.

Ipswichs Junior Moliga tackles Keebras Mungu Barawini. Picture Glenn Hampson

Keebra Park SHS led 10-nil at halftime then watched as Ipswich SHS reduced the margin to 10-6 after winger Vincent Pereira skirted over for a converted try.

But a beautifully executed backline movement saw Keebra Park winger Levi Jones hustle over for his second try and the home side were again palming off Ipswich SHS 14-6.

Having hit the front half Maytom was calm and considered, steering a kicking game toward the corners while organising his ruck runners.

Round 3 of the Langer Reserves - Junior Moliga tackled by Keebras Mungu Barawini. Picture Glenn Hampson

Dummy half Mozer also played his part in ensuring there was no panic in the ranks despite the formidable challenge Ipswich were presenting.

The Ipswich SHS right centre Shannon Stewart and edge forward Josiah Patea caused some alarm for Keebra Park SHS, but overall Keebra Park’s defence held firm.

The telling blow came 12 minutes from the end when Keebra Park SHS second rower Seth Nikotemo scattered the Ipswich defence.

Support loomed on his left and after a brisk interchange of passing, the dancing feet of centre Elijah Hola kicked clear of Ipswich to score.

Blake Mozer, Keebra Park SHS. PICTURE: Brad Fleet

Another try quickly followed to Tweera Toia and the game was won by Keebra.

The first half was like a game of poker - and it was Ipswich SHS who blinked first when Keebra Park SHS beat them on the outside 12 minutes before halftime.

From a penalty Keebra calmly worked to the midfield and off a barrelling run from prop Herman Tofamono, half Cooper Maytom then calmly moved ball to the left where Ipswich were out flanked.

The ball ended in the hands of second rower Haze Te-Rakana who passed swiftly to Elijah Lui who skidded over.

Ipswich SHS then found themselves 10-nil behind when right winger Levi Jones plucked an intercept.

Jones is not someone you want to see with any room, and he resembled a sprinter at the state athletics titles as he disappeared into the distance.

Ipswich probably won the first 20 minutes

Twice hooker Tom Luhrman found himself either over or next to the tryline, but both times he could not ground he ball.

The Ipswich SHS forwards were amped up, ready for action.

They were covering both the outside and inside of the ruck with vigor and looked well up to the task.

Scores: Keebra Park SHS L Jones 2, E Lui, E Hola, T Toia tries; C Maytom 2 conv) defeated Ipswich SHS 6 (V Pereira try, J Self conv)

ROUND PREVIEW

Palm Beach Currumbin SHS may have started like a house on fire, but thoughts of playing off in the state grand final Phil Hall Cup for a third successive season were distant in the minds of the players.

That is according to halfback and chef puppeteer, Gold Coast signing Tom Weaver, who has twice seen his side twice climb to 40 plus score lines in winning games one and two of the competition.

Today at Pizzey Park, PBC SHS host Coombabah SHS in a Gold Coast derby, St Mary’s College host Mabel Park SHS while Keebra Park SHS play Ipswich SHS today, all livestreamed today by www.couriermail.com.au

“We don’t really look into it as a goal of winning,’’ Weaver said.

“We just want to focus on this team. It is a new team, new people have come up and joined as others from last year have left.’’

LIVE: Walters Cup/Langer Trophy - Ipswich vs Keebra Park: LIVE: Walters Cup/Langer Trophy - Ipswich vs Keebra Park

PALM BEACH CURRUMBIN v COOMBABAH SHS

REPLAY: PBC, 32 defeat Coombabah, 4 in Walters Cup

REPLAY: Walters Cup - Palm Beach Currumbin vs Coombabah: REPLAY: Walters Cup - Palm Beach Currumbin vs Coombabah

4.30pm: Langer Trophy

LIVE: Walters Cup/Langer Trophy - Palm Beach Currumbin vs Coombabah: LIVE: Walters Cup/Langer Trophy - Palm Beach Currumbin vs Coombabah

REPLAY:ST MARY’S COLLEGE, 12 DEFEAT MABEL PARK SHS, 8 IN LANGER TROPHY

REPLAY: Langer Trophy Round 3 - St Mary's vs Mabel Park: REPLAY: Langer Trophy Round 3 - St Mary's vs Mabel Park

FOREST LAKE SHS v REDCLIFFE SHS

1.30pm: Walters Cup at Redcliffe SHS

REPLAY: Kevin Walters Cup - Forest Lake vs Redcliffe: REPLAY: Kevin Walters Cup - Forest Lake vs Redcliffe

RELATED LINKS

ROUND 1 LANGER TROPHY REPLAYS

ROUND 1 – WHAT WE LEARNT, SIX OF THE BEST

ROUND 2 REPLAYS

ROUND 2 - SIX OF THE BEST, WHAT WE LEARNT

Originally published as WATCH REPLAYS Langer, Reserves and Walters Cup