Watch replays: Feast of schoolboys rugby league

LIVESTREAM LANGER CUP: Round 1 starts today incorporating News Corp’s biggest Queensland junior sport livestream deal.

Round 1, to be livestreamed by www.couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News’ affiliates, will feature four Langer Trophy games plus Walters Cup and Langer Reserves games.

WATCH ALL THE LIVESTREAMS IN THE VIDEO PLAYERS IN THIS STORY

LANGER TROPHY LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE:

3.40pm Langer Trophy: St Mary’s College v Wavell SHS,

4.30pm Langer Trophy: Coombabah SHS v Mabel Park SHS, Runaway Bay RLFC

5.30pm Langer Trophy: Ipswich v PBC, North Ipswich

5.30pm Langer Trophy: Marsden v Keebra Park Marsden SHS, Marsden

Langer Cup and Payne Cup fixtures are only part of the 2021 deal, and for the first time Walters Cup (Year 10) and reserves games will be livestreamed leading up to Langer Trophy games.

REPLAY: PBC def Ipswich 44-12 in Langer Trophy

REPLAY: St Mary’s def Wavell SHS 18-16 in Langer Trophy

Wavell SHS def Forest Lake 30-6 in Walters Cup

REPLAY: IPSWICH, 20 DEF PALM BEACH CURRUMBIN, 8 IN LANGER CUP RESERVES

Walters Cup

4.30pm: Ipswich v PBC

REPLAY: Ipswich and Palm Beach Currumbin 16-16 in Walters Cup

Langer Cup

5.30pm: Ipswich v PBC

Ipswich SHS v PBC SHS (Ipswich)

Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS (Marsden)

Marsden SHS drew first blood in a blockbuster afternoon of schoolboy rugby league when the school’s reserves prevailed 24-4 over Keebra Park SHS.

Marsden SHS cracked the game open with two tries in three minutes shortly after halftime.

Impressive middle forward Mou Taumaletila and winger Shane Rapson crossed, with Taumaletila’s swerving run displaying all the agility of an edge backrower.

REPLAY: KEEBRA PARK V MARSDEN IN LANGER RESERVES

Rapson then showed a clean pair of heels down the left hand sideline after an early shift from Marsden had caught Keebra Park SHS one short, 65m out from the line.

Rapson covered the ground with the aplomb of a primed sprinter, and with successive conversions from Cody Hamilton, Marsden SHS were up 18-4.

A typically powerhouse effort from front row workhorse Sione Fotuaika then consolidated Marsden’s position, with Hamilton’s faultless goalkicking enabling his side to lead 24-4.

Keebra Park twice responded with try scoring chances, but Marsden’s scramble in defence was outstanding.

Keebra Park SHS's reserves at halftime.

And twice in the match Marsden SHS fullback Luke Bossons produced try saving performances in the last line of defence.

Indeed there could not have been no a better start to the livestream than Bossons pulling off a copybook trying saving tackle on his opposite Tawera Toia in the first half.

Toia was off and running, hugging the sideline, but Bossons came flying across like an acrobat entering a big top tent.

The tackle bundled Toia over the sideline, but there was nothing Bossons could do to prevent Keebra Park’s opening try – scored by winger Julius Anderson-Hiroti.

On a right side shift, Toia entered the line, throwing a lovely pass for his winger Anderson-Hiroti to score.

Marsden SHS’s response was calm and considered.

They worked their way up the field, then capitalised on a Cody Hamilton grubber kick which found the in-goal area.

From the restart hooker Joseph O’Leary pushed his way over, and with Hamilton’s conversion, Marsden SHS led 6-4.

Marsden SHS reserves have a rest at the break.

There was another nice tackle by Marsden centre Dylan Gallagher, again on Anderson-Hiroti, when a try scoring chance was looming.

The first involvement by Keebra Park right side winger Ezra Walker was significant, with a try saving tackle on Marsden No.3 Ryan Fleming, followed by more resolute defence from marker when a try beckoned.

Walters Cup

4.30pm: Marsden v Keebra

A bruising tackle from Wailer Whaiapu helped elevate Keebra Park SHS to a gripping Walters Cup win over Marsden SHS.

With three minutes remaining, and with Marsden forward Jedidah Tiai getting up a head of steam, Whaiapu produced a tackle with such force that he was able to turn over possession. Keebra Park then held on to win 12-8.

The lead changed hands twice within the space of three minutes after Keebra had snared a 6-4 halftime advantage.

REPLAY: Keebra Park def Marsden 12-8 in Walters Cup

Tremendous hole running from Te Ariki Kowhai from a great pass by Brandon Tikinau inched Marsden into the lead 8-6 for the first time in the match midway into the second half.

Tikinau angled his run on the left side, crashing over to the roar of home supporters who had clearly anticipated his charging effort.

But a turnover in possession in the first set of six after the try lead to Keebra Park seizing territorial advantage.

A crashing inside run from centre Dorian Lotaki was halted, but not the low dummy half dive by hooker Isaiah Fagalilo.

The conversion had Keebra Park back in front again, 12-8.

Keebra Park SHS Walters Cup take in the halftime talk.

It was a ripping Walters Cup clash between two evenly matched teams.

Both sides had attacking firepower to burn, but the commitment in defence was a highlight.

The teams tried inside and out to breach their rivals, and there was some lovely ball playing as well.

But through it all, Marsden and Keebra Park players aimed up, shoulders to the wheel.

Keebra Park did find way to the tryline 13 minutes before halftime when dangerous centre Tyrus Salanoa snared a converted try, finding rare space down the left hand side.

It then took the confusion of a dropped ball to blindside the Keebra Park defence, which led to Marsden scoring shortly before the break.

Marsden SHS fumbled a movement, but played the whistle as the ball was shuffled quickly from the ground to the left winger Tyrell Tuimalealifano who kept his balance in a tiptoeing effort along the sideline. Keebra Park led 6-4.

Chris Faagutu, Marsden SHS. PICTURE: Brad Fleet

REPLAY: Marsden def Keebra Park 36-0 in Langer Trophy

Langer Cup

5.30pm: Marsden v Keebra

Marsden SHS winger Teapo Stoltman scored four tries and his skipper Chris Faagutu produced a captain’s knock to score three tries and deliver a knock out punch in beating Keebra Park SHS 36-nil.

Stoltman showed blistering pace to score two in either half, while Faagutu, the Marsden captain and No.13, could not have dreamt the impact his running game would have in the second half after a desperately close first half.

After Marsden forward Tyson Stanley had drew a line in the sand early in the second half with a driving tackle to repel Keebra Park on attack at one end, Faagutu twice barrelled his way over to score soon after.

While Marsden’s playmakers were plotting a set move, skipper Faagutu took matters into his own hands to score his first try with an old fashioned captains forward charge that finished with him crossing.

Chris Faagutu, Marsden SHS. PICTURE: Brad Fleet

Leon Te Hau’s second conversion of the night raised his side to 16-nil.

Then, minutes later, Faagutu did even better, running across the face of the ruck, then straightening to score.

But his best yet came close to halftime when he found strength to sprint and weave 30m to score under the posts.

It is not often a four try hero is almost upstaged, but that is exactly what Faagutu just about did by stealing the limelight from his speedy winger Stoltman.

With one 60m burst to the tryline as the halftime hooter was sounding, Stoltman rewarded his teammates hard working first half defensive effort to score his team’s second try.

There was not a struck match between the sides as both defensive lines worked overtime to shut down their rivals.

Keebra Park dummy half Blake Mozer was a puppeteer, while Marsden halfback Cassius Cowley brought his forwards onto the ball.

But Stoltman’s blinding burst from almost centre field on the stroke of halftime gave his side a morale boost – and a 10-nil lead.

Earlier, Stoltman had scored the first try of the game when a wide, long, right sweep ended in the hands of sideline hugging winger Stoltman.

Marsden had dominated the 10 minutes lead up to scoring, and must have been becoming a little frustrated by Keebra Park’s resilient defence.

In this period Marsden pounded the opposition through the forwards, without success, but the linking play across the face of goal from halfback Cowley to Faatgutu, centre Tempest and finally into the hands of winger Stoltman was the key to unlocking Keebra’s volt like defence.

Keebra bit back hard.

With hooker Mozer marshalling his runners left and right, in close and out wide, Keebra Park threatened Marsden’s defence which held firm.

Keebra Park asked questions early, on the blindside through fullback Elijah Liu and on the open through No.13 Arama Hau, but Marsden held on in the opening minutes.

Marsden asked their own questions when hooker Tyree Bowman scurried off the back of impact running from Xavier Stowers, but Keebra blocked the following effort run by Kingi.

Keebra had the man the pumps again a few minutes later when Marsden SHS again attacked the line, but the team’s forwards stood up to their rivals.

REPLAY: COOMBABAH, 12, DEF REDCLIFFE, 10 IN WALTERS CUP

REPLAY: Allan Langer Trophy Rugby League – Coombabah 44 defeated Mabel Park 12

Round two will be played next Tuesday due to State of Origin, and will feature more blockbusters.

Wavell SHS v Coombabah SHS

Mabel Park SHS v K

Keebra Park SHS

St Marys SHS v PBC SHS

Ipswich SHS v Marsden SHS

Originally published as Watch replays: Feast of schoolboys rugby league