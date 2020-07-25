Menu
WATCH: Replay of Rocky Grammar v St Pat’s

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
23rd Jul 2020 10:17 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Grammar were gallant in defeat in yesterday's Aaron Payne Cup qualifier in Mackay.

Assistant coach Glen Minto praised their effort but said ultimately it was execution that let them down.

They were beaten 40-6 by St Patrick's College, who now advance to the Cup, which kicks off next week.

Here's the full replay of the game and we're sorry for glitches in transmission yesterday.

Anyone who bought a subscription and is dissatisfied should contact editor Melanie Plane at melanie.plane@apn.com.au.

We will be streaming the entire season of the Aaron Payne Cup which will feature six teams - St Brendan's, Rockhampton's The Cathedral College, Kirwan State High, Ignatius Park College, Mackay State High and St Pat's.

For the competition proper, starting next Wednesday, we are bringing in independent contractors who do this stuff regularly. There are unlikely to be transmission problems, and we will also be adding live-scoring and a time clock for the rest of the matches.

As well, for the first time, we have rights to the semis and final of the Aaron Payne Cup, and the overall Queensland final.

aaron payne cup aaron payne livestream rockhampton grammar school rugby league st patrick's college
