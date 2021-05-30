WATCH REPLAY: Jets secure win in Sapphire Indigenous Round clash

The season’s best contender for first place on the ladder pulled away from the competition to secure a 25-point lead at Nissan Arena in Nathan today.

The Ipswich Jets, secured the 67-42 win over the Carina Leagues Club Tigers in a special Sapphire Series Indigenous Round which saw the Jets match their player game payments in donations to the Jaydon Adams Memorial Foundation, which supports young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youths.

The win keeps the Jets biting at the heels of ladder leaders and 2020 grand final rivals the Brisbane North Cougars.

Heated competition put up by the Tigers in the first and second quarters faded by the end of the game, allowing the Jets to pull away by more than 20 points in a game that was at times riddled with errors.

Stunning intercepts by Jets goal defence Bridey Condren in the first quarter provided some crucial momentum shifts for the side, helping them take the driver’s seat for most of the game.

However it wasn’t until the second quarter when both teams really hit their stride, but by then the Jets had put more than 10 points between their competition.

Jets goal attack/shooter Beryl Friday. Picture: Jets Media

Height in the circle by Jets shooter Charlie Bell contributed to their domination but it was all over for the young star by the third quarter after an ankle injury.

Experienced Jets powerhouse Beryl Friday took Bell’s place providing high accuracy shots for the remainder of the game, working exceptionally well with young gun Lily Cubby.

Jets head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser said it was a credit to the depth in the side that they were able to go on unhindered despite the loss of a key player.

“I think it’s good to know how to win without (Bell)... obviously she’s instrumental in our front line.”

Jeanes-Fraser said the Friday-Cubby duo also provided a proud showcase of the indigenous talent the state’s netball fraternity enjoys.

Former Swift Amy Sommerville (right) has been a support for the Tigers. Picture: AAP/Daniel Munoz

Glimpses of control by the Tigers part-way through the third quarter and again towards the end of the fourth included them putting three straight goals on the Jets - even triggering a tactical time-out by Jeanes-Fraser - and while more points followed, things for the Brisbane side deteriorated in the dying minutes.

Even a tactical time out called by Tigers captain Amy Sommerville while her side was down 20 points was not enough to stem the flow, with the Jets putting away another 14 goals to the Tigers’ nine to seal the deal.

Jeanes-Fraser also credited the performance of rising star Abigale Houston who handled her first time starting a game in the Sapphire Series well.

“She came on really strong.”

The win sets the Jets up well to face sixth-placed Brisbane South Wildcats next weekend while the Tigers will line up for what could well be a nailbiter against the Bond Bull Sharks.

