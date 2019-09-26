WATCH RAID: Police pull kilos of drugs from freezer

A TIP-OFF from a member of the public has allegedly disrupted a major Fraser Coast drug business.

Detectives attached to the Maryborough CIB raided a home on Tooth St, Pialba on Monday.

Inside, they allegedly discovered drugs packed into a freezer and wads of cash stashed in cupboards.

Maryborough detectives have seized over $122,000 in cash and more than eight kilos of cannabis. Contributed

Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said about 8kg of cannabis and more than $122,000 in cash was allegedly discovered around the house.

Maryborough detectives seized over $122,000 in cash. Contributed

He said police would allege that money was the proceeds of drug supply and the drugs in the house had an estimated street value of $70,000.

"It is a massive amount of cannabis ready for distribution locally," he said.

"It was a high quality drug product so it was great to get that off the street.

"We have clearly dismantled a significant drug supply network."

Snr Sgt Harbison said this was a "perfect example of what good results we can achieve with assistance from the community".

"I thank those people that came forward," he said.

"We act on all information that comes from anonymous calls to Crime Stoppers."

DRUG BUST: Police allegedly found more than 8kg of marijuana at an address on Tooth St, Pialba. Contributed

A 48-year-old Pialba man has been charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of producing dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking or supplying, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and possessing utensils or pipes that have been used.

The Pialba resident is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 17.