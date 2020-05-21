Premier whacks NSW as QLD records zero new cases

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed it's been another day of zero new COVID-19 cases in Queensland.

The total number of cases remains at 1058, with 12 cases active and four in hospital.

During the press conference, the Premier also took aim at the NSW Government over its demands for the border to be re-opened, saying she was refusing to take advice from a state where COVID-19 continues to run rampant.

The Premier acknowledged the border closure was tough for the tourism industry, but encouraged Queenslanders to holiday within the state for the upcoming school holidays.

The press conference came after it was revealed yesterday that a woman in Brisbane's northern suburbs was the most recent new case in the state.

Mysteriously, it is believed the woman contracted the virus while on holiday in India almost two months ago.

The incubation period for COVID-19 is believed to be 14 days.

Although the woman's case is under investigation by Queensland Health, the state's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said she was suspected to have picked up the infection overseas.

"We're not sure whether that is a persistent case or whether she's acquired it here," Dr Young said.

"We think it's most likely she acquired the case in India but we'll now have to do a lot of work to work through that."

