27°
News

WATCH: Passionate Holden fan talks about his pride and joy

END OF AN ERA: Greg Wakefield with his spectacular 1959 FC Holden Special. Like many he was upset that Holden has now gone from the Australian motoring landscape. Take a look back at Holden's history, see Motoring on pages 23-26.
END OF AN ERA: Greg Wakefield with his spectacular 1959 FC Holden Special. Like many he was upset that Holden has now gone from the Australian motoring landscape. Take a look back at Holden's history, see Motoring on pages 23-26. Chris Lees
Chris Lees
by

GREG Wakefield admits he was a bit upset knowing no more Holdens will be built in Australia.

The Gladstone car enthusiast said it was an end of an era and felt strange knowing the iconic car would be gone from the Australian landscape.

The final Holden rolled off the factory floor yesterday.

Mr Wakefield has always been a Holden man and he owns a 1959 FC Holden Special, which he bought for $5000. However, since buying it about five years ago he's spent about $80,000 on it.

But Mr Wakefield says it is money well spent.

Unfortunately he has not had much of a chance to drive it yet after having the amazing piece of history restored. Some of the work has been done at Gladstone Fleet Maintenance.

"But I know that it goes like a bullet," he said.

Thankfully, the FC Holden will not be sitting in a shed.

Mr Wakefield hopes to bring it out least two or three times a week, and head down to places like Bundaberg for a cruise.

The car has been stripped all the way back to its original chassis and because of its age many of the parts had to be custom made.

Related Items

Topics:  cars holden vintage

Gladstone Observer

Just In

TRAWLER TRAGEDY: Whitsundays crew saves fisherman

TRAWLER TRAGEDY: Whitsundays crew saves fisherman

THE odds were stacked at "ten million to one”, but that is all Mal Priday and his crew needed to save Ruben McDornan's life.

Two in custody after reports of disturbance involving firearm

NSW police generic arrest, gun ,shooting. 28 July 2017

Police responded to an incident near Tannum Blue Estate this morning

'I'm shaken': Two bomb threats in five days at Gladstone schools

File photo.

A parent said she's 'wild' with anger over 'bare minimum info.'

ROAD CLOSURES: Fingerboard Rd still closed, inspections under way

Friday's road closures.

Check back here throughout the day for up-to-date road closures.

Local Partners