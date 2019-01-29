Watch out, there's children about

CAUTION: Watch out for children in school zones with most schools back in session from Tuesday, January 29.

Will Hunter

AS THOUSANDS of children return to school in the Gladstone region today Queensland Police are reminding motorists to be vigilant while travelling through school zones.

As school comes back in session so does the return of 40km/h school zones with standard school zone times in Queensland from 7am to 9am and from 2pm-4pm.

Queensland Police Road Policing Command inspector Neil White reminded all road users to take extra care in school zones.

"Drivers should pay attention to the reduced speed limits during drop-off and pick-up times and be on the lookout for pedestrians near schools," Insp White said.

"We want to make sure all motorists are prioritising the safety of our children as they travel to and from school.

"This includes students travelling by foot, riding their bikes, in a car or by catching a bus.

"Motorists should be patient in school zones, pay attention to the changed road rules and allow extra time to travel through school areas."

DANGEROUS: The intersection of Dawson Highway and Drynan Dr in Calliope is notorious for school kids crossing the road. Andrew Thorpe

Insp White reminded motorists that police would be monitoring school zones for traffic offences.

"In the first nine months of 2018 more than 15,000 motorists were fined for speeding in school zones which is far too many people putting the lives of our young people at risk," he said.

"Extra police will be enforcing speed limits in school zones across Queensland."

Speeding would not be the only road rule targeted.

"Police will also be enforcing important road rules such as stopping at children's crossings and giving away to pedestrians," Insp White said.

"Motorists should expect to see police working and enforcing school zones throughout the week targeting drivers and riders who are putting others at risk."