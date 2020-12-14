Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Orara Valley rivers in full flow
Weather

WATCH: Orara Valley rivers swell as roads begin to disappear

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
14th Dec 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IN JUST three days, rivers that had been reduced to light flow have swelled in the Orara Valley.

The Urumbilum and Orara Rivers are pumping as rain continues to soak the catchment, and the run-off is now beginning to inundate roads and farmland.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting the Orara River at Glenreagh to exceed the minor flood level on Monday evening with heavy rainfall forecast from Monday night possibly resulting in moderate flooding overnight Tuesday.

coffs harbour floods flood watch glenreagh orara river orara valley urumbilum river
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        99 fireworks found in man’s backpack

        Premium Content 99 fireworks found in man’s backpack

        Crime Shane Kenneth Nash’s spree of offending finally caught up with him.

        Meth found in Gladstone woman’s car

        Premium Content Meth found in Gladstone woman’s car

        Crime Simone Therese Aldridge’s lawyer asked the court to consider the amount that was...

        Not so merry Christmas drinks

        Premium Content Not so merry Christmas drinks

        Crime Work Christmas celebrations ended poorly for Shaun Gary Cooper.

        A warning for Callide, Fairbairn dam users

        Premium Content A warning for Callide, Fairbairn dam users

        News The same warning is in place for those using Cania Dam.