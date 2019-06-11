Menu
WATCH NOW: St Brendan’s v St Pat’s schoolboys clash

11th Jun 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:51 PM
3.30pm half-time score update: St Brendans lead 10-0

3.50pm update: St Brendan's just scored another try, with a successful conversion putting the game at 16-0.

Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between St Brendan's and St Patrick's Mackay kicking off from 3pm.

The vital top four spots are on the line as the final two rounds kick off today at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

