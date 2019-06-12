Menu
WATCH NOW: Marsden SHS v Keebra Park

by Lachlan Grey
12th Jun 2019 5:45 PM
Welcome to today's live streaming of the Allan Langer Cup clash between Marsden SHS and Keebra Park, kicking off from 6pm. WATCH THE GAME LIVE NOW.

Marsden flexed their muscle last week in a dominant 50-22 victory over St Mary's, while Keebra Park are licking their wounds after a shock loss to Wavell Heights.

Join commentator Peter Psaltis at Marsden's home ground as the action gets underway by clicking on the small play button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above, then come back after the match for an exclusive highlights package and match report from rugby league reporter Lachlan Grey.

