Rugby League

REPLAY: Kirwan High v St Brendan’s schoolboys clash

12th Jun 2019 10:10 AM | Updated: 12:09 PM
Welcome to the replay of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between Kirwan State High and St Brendan's.

The toughest test of Kirwan's Aaron Payne Cup campaign is set to be played out in this morning's second game, with St Brendan's in fine form following a recent 32-point pummelling of Iggy Park.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

kirwan high school rugby league schoolboy rugby sport st brendan's

