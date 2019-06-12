Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

WATCH NOW: Ipswich SHS v St Mary’s Toowoomba

by Andrew Dawson
12th Jun 2019 5:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The schoolboy footy livestreaming action continues tonight from 5.30pm as Ipswich State High School takes on St Mary's Toowoomba in the Allan Langer Cup.

Ipswich will be keen to continue their top form after taking care of Palm Beach Currumbin last week, while St Mary's will look to bounce back after losing to the highly-rated Marsden 50-22.

Join the coverage from Norths Ipswich as by clicking on the small play button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above, and return after the game for an exlcusive highlights package and match report from Andrew Dawson.

More Stories

Show More
allan langer cup football highschool football ipswich state high school live stream st marys toowoomba watch now

Top Stories

    REPLAY: Kirwan High v St Brendan’s schoolboys clash

    premium_icon REPLAY: Kirwan High v St Brendan’s schoolboys clash

    Rugby League Welcome to the replay of Aaron Payne Cup clash between Kirwan State High and St Brendan’s kicking off from 10.15am. WATCH THE GAME LIVE HERE >>

    GALLERY: Army cadets out in force for training

    premium_icon GALLERY: Army cadets out in force for training

    Community 30 cadets spent the time living under tents with no technology

    STATE BUDGET: Butcher's take on what it means for Gladstone

    premium_icon STATE BUDGET: Butcher's take on what it means for Gladstone

    News A snapshot of what Gladstone will receive from the 2019/20 budget.