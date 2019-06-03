WATCH: Natalya Diehm pressing her claim for Tokyo 2020

NO LIMITS: Natalya Diehm shows the spectacular form in France.

BMX: Her Olympic dream is real.

Tannum Sands' Natalya Diehm's quest to make the Australian side for the Tokyo Olympics next year has taken a step forward after her ninth place at the 2019 UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup in Montpellier, France.

The 22-year-old was pitted against some of the best riders in the world in the final of the Elite Women category.

Natalya rode against riders from the US, Germany, Japan, Great Britain, China, to name a few countries.

"My only goal was to make finals and somehow I managed to achieve that and I honestly couldn't be happier," she posted on her Instagram account.

"Thankyou everyone for the nice words and messages...also congrats to the other riders, everyone rode so well."

Natalya's father Justin said she is in a good position, but with more challenges ahead.

"She was stoked to have made the final and she's thereabouts to make the Olympics," he said.

"Her next event is this weekend in Croatia and she has plenty of more tricks in her bag."

Justin explained that the event in Croatia would have no bearing to Natalya's Olympic ambition.

Natalya will travel to China in November and that's where the wheels would be turning in motion as far as selection for Tokyo 2020 was concerned.

"If she places in the top 10 in China and the point is that she will then have the chance to qualify for the Olympics," Justin said.

"It all depends on who is above her at that time."

Natalya accumulated 520 points in France behind American pair Hannah Roberts (first and 1000 points) and Perris Benegas.

Justin said the other riders had a distinct advantage, but that has not fazed Natalya.

"She's certainly batting above her weight and the riders from Germany, England, the US and other countries are all professionals," he said.

"They have coaches, psychologists, dieticians and the whole works.

"But that doesn't deter Natalya because she just puts her head down and works hard to try to make the Olympic team."