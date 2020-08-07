WATCH: Motorist films police allegedly breaking road rules

POLICE say dashcam footage showing officers driving in Gladstone fails to show any wrongdoing, after claims of illegal behaviour.

The Observer was sent in dashcam footage from a resident who claimed police broke basic road rules, after he was pulled up in a Bunnings carpark last Wednesday night.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he didn't think he was doing anything wrong at the time.

"So me and a few guys were just going for a drive and then we had a couple of cops do a U-turn and start to follow us," he said.

"We were pulling into the Bunnings carpark going around the roundabout and you know how you are meant to go around them? They just went straight over the top of it.

Gladstone Police 1 :

"We have sportier cars so they might have thought we were doing something wrong, but we weren't.

"If that was any other car going over the roundabout and the cops saw them then they would hand out a fine."

The man said he did not think it was right police could break road rules, after another incident he caught on dashcam where he claims police allegedly did not stop at a stop sign in Kirkwood.

"They are trying to enforce the law but they aren't following it themselves," he said.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the footage showing police allegedly evading a stop sign did not provide a clear picture of the incident to be able to provide clarity or make further assessment.

Gladstone Police not stopping at a stop sign 1 :

Gladstone Police not stopping at a stop sign 2 :

In regards to the roundabout incident, the spokesperson said police were acting in the performance of their duties.

"The second incident in which police are alleged to have driven over the very low, unmarked roundabout was in the performance of the officer's duties," the spokesperson said.

"The QPS can confirm that police intercepted this vehicle (as seen in the footage) for the purpose of a Random Breath Test and licence check.

"The manner of driving by police was safe and reasonable in the circumstances given the time of the day and traffic flow, as well as considerations surrounding officer safety."

The spokesperson said Gladstone Police strongly endorsed road safety and worked with the community to enhance road safety.

"All police officers are acutely aware of their responsibility to provide a good example of safe driving behaviour whether that involves normal driving conditions or driving under emergent and urgent duty driving conditions," they said.