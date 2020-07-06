Menu
Gayndah shed fire footage
WATCH: Moment blaze engulfs rural shed filmed by partygoers

Sam Turner
6th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
VIDEO footage has shown how close Gayndah partygoers came to disaster when a shed fire erupted.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to a property on Beronne Rd on June 19 when they received a call about a blaze around 9.45pm.

A man who attended the gathering, who wished to remain anonymous, alleged the fire began when a fuel trail caught alight.

The aftermath of the Gayndah shed fire. Picture: Contributed
A QFES North Coast spokesman said three fire crews attended the fire, with fuel tanks and other items inside the shed when they arrived.

They were able to control the blaze, with no patients treated or transported to hospital.

