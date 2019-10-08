Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Military detonate device at Fingal Head
Offbeat

WATCH: Military device detonated at North Coast beach

Michael Doyle
by
8th Oct 2019 8:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY got more than what they bargained for at Fingal Head Beach on Sunday. 

The family discovered a live military device, which had to be detonated by Military ordinates officers from Brisbane.

A 400 metre exclusion zone was created by emergency services, no person injured or property damaged.

NSW Police said the device was a marine marker which are used by the Military to locate vessels in the sea.

The devices are dangerous if they have not fully detonated.

The marine markers have a warning message on the side of the device not to touch the device and call police.

beach fingal head military nsw police tweed news
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Man with violent past found in Gladstone with knives

    premium_icon Man with violent past found in Gladstone with knives

    News A MAN with a violent criminal history, including grievous bodily harm, has been sentenced to jail after a court heard he was found driving around Gladstone with two...

    Revised forecast for life of CQ coal-fired power stations

    premium_icon Revised forecast for life of CQ coal-fired power stations

    News A CQ coal-fired power station could close 10 years earlier than previously...

    IN COURT: 50 people to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 50 people to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court.

    Don’t miss the Best in Business Awards

    Don’t miss the Best in Business Awards

    News Find out how you can secure your tickets.

    • 8th Oct 2019 10:00 AM