BASKETBALL: Gladstone's Ashleigh Kelman-Poto was solid again 18 points against Mackay Meteorettes.
BASKETBALL: Gladstone's Ashleigh Kelman-Poto was solid again 18 points against Mackay Meteorettes.
WATCH: Meteorettes' depth proves decisive in win

NICK KOSSATCH
26th May 2019 2:01 PM | Updated: 2:01 PM
BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power Central Coast Apartment Breakers had no answer to a rampant Mackay Meteorettes in a 100-65 loss.

The second-placed Meteorettes set the tone early with a 9-2 run in the first quarter after Gladstone's Ashleigh Kelman-Poto (18 points) opened the scores with her trademark jumper.

Kelsey McDermott landed a triple to give Meteorettes a nine-point lead before Poto and a turn-around jump shot from Akilah Bethel (18 points) closed the gap to five points.

It was a case of chipping away at the lead and the Power did that again after Mackay stretched it out to 15 points when Heidi Freeburn splashed a triple for 36-21.

Port City went on a 10-3 run mid-way into the second quarter and that's as close as Gladstone got to.

Meteorettes' lead swelled to 30 points at three-quarter-time.

There was a disparity between both teams from the three-point arc.

Meteorettes shot 11-24 from the three-point perimeter while Power could muster just 5-25.

Mackay's Alex Delaney was lethal from that range and she swished 6-8 three pointers among her game-high 25 points.

Her team-mate Erica Covile was massive with a double double of 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Another factor was the bench. Meteorettes women scored 32 points off the bench and the Power just seven points.

gladstone amateur basketball association mackay meteors and meteorettes port city power women qbl 2019
