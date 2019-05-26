WATCH: Meteorettes' depth proves decisive in win

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's Ashleigh Kelman-Poto was solid again 18 points against Mackay Meteorettes.

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power Central Coast Apartment Breakers had no answer to a rampant Mackay Meteorettes in a 100-65 loss.

The second-placed Meteorettes set the tone early with a 9-2 run in the first quarter after Gladstone's Ashleigh Kelman-Poto (18 points) opened the scores with her trademark jumper.

Kelsey McDermott landed a triple to give Meteorettes a nine-point lead before Poto and a turn-around jump shot from Akilah Bethel (18 points) closed the gap to five points.

It was a case of chipping away at the lead and the Power did that again after Mackay stretched it out to 15 points when Heidi Freeburn splashed a triple for 36-21.

Port City went on a 10-3 run mid-way into the second quarter and that's as close as Gladstone got to.

Meteorettes' lead swelled to 30 points at three-quarter-time.

There was a disparity between both teams from the three-point arc.

Meteorettes shot 11-24 from the three-point perimeter while Power could muster just 5-25.

Mackay's Alex Delaney was lethal from that range and she swished 6-8 three pointers among her game-high 25 points.

Her team-mate Erica Covile was massive with a double double of 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Another factor was the bench. Meteorettes women scored 32 points off the bench and the Power just seven points.