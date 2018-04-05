WATCH: Marley Brown Oval in mint condition

PRISTINE: Marley Brown Oval will host it's first NRL game on Sunday.

PRISTINE: Marley Brown Oval will host it's first NRL game on Sunday. Matt Taylor GLA050418MARL

RUGBY LEAGUE: The finishing touches are being applied to Marley Brown Oval ahead of Sunday's historic NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles.

Marley Brown Oval: View from where the Fox Sports cameras will be for Sunday's NRL game between the Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles.

Having feverishly worked for months liaising with her team at Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited, Gladstone Regional Council and the Titans, GAPDL events coordinator Brigitte James has loved every minute of it.

But she's also looking forward to putting her feet up come kick-off.

"It's been really exciting and a labour of love for the huge team behind the scenes," Ms James said.

"Everyone is super excited and we'll enjoy a beer on Sunday."

Marley Brown Oval in Gladstone will host it's first National Rugby League game on Sunday, April 8. Matt Taylor GLA050418MARL

All that hard work has seemingly paid off with only two sleeps left before the big day and the ground, particularly the playing surface, is looking pristine.

"Everything is on track and most of the infrastructure is here at the ground already and anything else we need is here we're just in the process of setting it up.

Marley Brown Oval in Gladstone will host it's first National Rugby League game on Sunday, April 8. Matt Taylor GLA050418MARL

James said fans will be greeted with a different looking Marley Brown Oval upon arrival given that it's now up to NRL standard.

"The field is dramatically different - the presentation has improved considerably - not just the condition of the field but also the look of the field is very professional," she said.

"We've had a professional team on the job for quite some time and the grass has been groomed with grooming mower as well so it will give it that NRL look.

"I think the feel of the game will be different given that you have to present a Ticketek ticket to be scanned at the gate.

"The venue has been extended to fit food vendors and we'll have a big screen in the corner so all those little aspects will make it feel a lot more professional."

GAPDL's Brigitte James with apprentice Lisa Davies. Mike Richards GLA310717BBUS

James said fans should visit gladstoneregion.info to find out what they can and can't bring into the venue.

"Given this is an NRL game we're governed by the NRL guidelines on what people can bring in and fold-up chairs aren't allowed," she said.

"People should visit that site because there's even limitations on flag sizes."