Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Man rushed to hospital after serious traffic crash

SERIOUS CRASH: A driver has flipped his car onto its roof after a dramatic crash along Rosedale Rd.
SERIOUS CRASH: A driver has flipped his car onto its roof after a dramatic crash along Rosedale Rd. Mikayla Haupt
Mikayla Haupt
Jim Alouat
by and

A DRIVER has flipped his car onto its roof in a dramatic single-vehicle crash along Rosedale Rd that left onlookers fearing the worst.

About 4pm a man driving a white sedan is believed to have driven into the culvert on Rosedale Rd at Yandaran.

NewsMail reporter Mikayla Haupt was at the scene and was informed by police that the man may have suffered broken legs and abdominal injuries.

SERIOUS CRASH: A driver has flipped his car onto its roof after a dramatic crash along Rosedale Rd.
SERIOUS CRASH: A driver has flipped his car onto its roof after a dramatic crash along Rosedale Rd. Mikayla Haupt

The passenger side of the vehicle copped the brunt of the impact.

The man was the only occupant of the vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a man had been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

 

SERIOUS CRASH: A driver has flipped his car onto its roof after a dramatic crash along Rosedale Rd.
SERIOUS CRASH: A driver has flipped his car onto its roof after a dramatic crash along Rosedale Rd. Mikayla Haupt

Traffic along Rosedale Rd is now flowing normally.

Topics:  crash police qas. queensland ambulance service rosedale rd yandaran

Bundaberg News Mail
NAME & SHAME: Four people drive drunk and land in court

NAME & SHAME: Four people drive drunk and land in court

One woman blew almost six times the legal limit after she was intercepted at Calliope.

113 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of more than 50 jobs taking applications right now.

Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of job opportunities.

UPDATE: Bruce Hwy reopened, trains restarted after bush fire

FILE PHOTO: Dave Hodgson from Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade in 2011.

The fire caused significant smoke across the highway.

MODEL SEARCH: Could you be the next face of Gladstone?

WORTHY CAUSE: The 'RACQ 2018 Face of Gladstone' competition will be held at the Grand Hotel tonight from 5pm.

Model search will raise spirits - and funds - for a good cause.

Local Partners