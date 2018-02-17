WATCH: Man rushed to hospital after serious traffic crash

SERIOUS CRASH: A driver has flipped his car onto its roof after a dramatic crash along Rosedale Rd.

SERIOUS CRASH: A driver has flipped his car onto its roof after a dramatic crash along Rosedale Rd. Mikayla Haupt

A DRIVER has flipped his car onto its roof in a dramatic single-vehicle crash along Rosedale Rd that left onlookers fearing the worst.

About 4pm a man driving a white sedan is believed to have driven into the culvert on Rosedale Rd at Yandaran.

NewsMail reporter Mikayla Haupt was at the scene and was informed by police that the man may have suffered broken legs and abdominal injuries.

The passenger side of the vehicle copped the brunt of the impact.

The man was the only occupant of the vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a man had been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Single vehicle rollover on Rosedale Rd in #Yandaran. A male patient has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) February 17, 2018

Traffic along Rosedale Rd is now flowing normally.