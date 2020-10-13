Menu
Police have released CCTV footage of the armed robbery of the BP service station in Silkstone on October 11.
Crime

WATCH: Man robs servo with knife, flees with cash

Lachlan Mcivor
13th Oct 2020 6:48 AM | Updated: 1:18 PM
A MAN robbed an Ipswich service station after threatening the attendant with a knife and then fleeing with cash.

Police have released CCTV footage of the armed robbery of the BP servo in Silkstone on Blackstone Rd on the weekend.

The man entered the store about 3.30pm on Sunday and walked behind the counter to threaten the worker with a large knife in his hand.

 

 

The 24-year-old attendant was shaken but not hurt.

The offender, who was wearing a navy hoodie over his head, fled on foot with a sum of cash.

He is described as about 175cm tall with a medium build and short dark hair.

Anyone who recognises the man or has further information is urged to contact police.

Report information to Policelink here and Crime Stoppers here.

armed robbery crime ipswich crime robbery
Ipswich Queensland Times

