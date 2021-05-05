WATCH: Man arrested after reported stabbing in Mackay CBD
UPDATE 10AM: Police have arrested a man after a reported stabbing in the Mackay CBD.
A Queensland Police spokesman said police arrested a person on Hamlet Street about 9.55am.
"Police are talking to the victim at the moment and conducting inquiries," he said.
Paramedics have assessed a man for cuts to his leg after the incident.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man and paramedics were still at the scene.
INITIAL 9.35AM: Emergency services are responding to a reported stabbing in the Mackay CBD.
A man called emergency services after he reported being stabbed at the Mackay City Bowls Club about 9.30am Wednesday.
It is understood the alleged offender has fled on foot towards Wood Street.
More to come.
