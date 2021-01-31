Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Colosseum Crash 30 Jan 21
News

WATCH: Man, 70s, flown to hospital after hwy crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
31st Jan 2021 2:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man in his 70s was flown to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Colosseum on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Hwy at 11.28pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a man was “significantly” trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted the man to hospital after his car ran off a stretch of highway and crashed into trees.

The man was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with suspected chest injuries.

colosseum crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why medical cannabis not available for sale in Gladstone

        Premium Content Why medical cannabis not available for sale in Gladstone

        Health Low dose CBD will be available over-the-counter in Australian pharmacies this week, but the controversial drug will not be available in Gladstone.

        ‘We‘ll miss you’: Tributes flow for beloved Gladstone icon

        Premium Content ‘We‘ll miss you’: Tributes flow for beloved Gladstone icon

        Community Tributes are flowing for a beloved Gladstone business legend after he died on...

        Girl hospitalised after being struck by surfboard

        Premium Content Girl hospitalised after being struck by surfboard

        News Paramedics were called to Agnes Water Main Beach after reports a teenage girl was...

        Gladstone artist’s new project connects four states

        Premium Content Gladstone artist’s new project connects four states

        People and Places A Gladstone art photographer is preparing for the ultimate road trip, capturing...