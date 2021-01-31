WATCH: Man, 70s, flown to hospital after hwy crash

A man in his 70s was flown to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Colosseum on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Hwy at 11.28pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a man was “significantly” trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted the man to hospital after his car ran off a stretch of highway and crashed into trees.

The man was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with suspected chest injuries.