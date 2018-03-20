Menu
NEVER GIVE UP: Regency Blinds owner Nicole Kajewski with staff member Helen Gibbs, said she is proud of the Gladstone business community's resiliency.
WATCH: Local store isn't blind to all the hard work

Matt Taylor
by
21st Mar 2018 4:30 AM

Regency Blinds is Town Proud.

And it's the resiliency of the Gladstone business community that makes owners Wayne and Nicole Kajewski proud to be a part of it.

Nicole said she loves the fact that local business rally together during difficult times.

"The biggest thing that makes me proud of the Gladstone business community is that people just don't give up," she said.

"We've been through a tough patch over the past 5 or 6 years as a town, we've seen massive changes to our demographic.

"It was tough and talking to other business owners in town, which I like to do as much as possible, everyone's telling the same story.

"It doesn't matter which industry you come from, nobody's talking about giving up, everybody wants to be a part of it... and to diversify and do whatever it takes to keep going."

Regency Blinds has been a part of the Gladstone Landscape for over 30 years, with the couple purchasing the business 12 years ago.

Wayne worked in the business for 10 years before purchasing with wife Nicole, before the store was moved to it's current position on Toolooa Street four years ago.

Nicole said the location of the shop was a lot better, and felt a sense of community with the other premises around it.

"I certainly feel like its a better location, its got a better street frontage and we get a lot more passing customers," she said.

"We've got a gym, a physio, and a mower shop as well here.

"It's a good little group of shops for people to stop and have a look through."

Nicole said the Town proud campaign has been a boost not only for her business but for other businesses as well.

"At first I was unsure (about the campaign) because our sales are usually larger, but I've had people specifically asking for their entry," she said.

"People are aware of the campaign and that we as a business are part of it, so its certainly helped out sales.

"Our customers support us and a lot of are repeat business who use us for every house they buy or renovation they do, so i'd love if one of ours won the $10,000."

