WATCH: Local film set to debut at Gladstone Cinemas

CONTRIBUTED: The Arrow was filmed in Kalpowar State Forest by Gladstone filmmaker Clifton Schulke.

MOVIEGOERS will have the opportunity to see local talent line-up beside one of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters next week.

Playing at Gladstone Cinemas as a curtain raiser to every session of Tomb Raider starting March 15, The Arrow was the winning film in the open category of the Capricorn Film Festival late last year.

Creator Clifton Schulke said he couldn't wait to showcase it to the public.

"There'll be some thrilling moments and a lot of stuff you don't expect," he said.

"You're basically thrown into an action scene and things get revealed as it goes along.

"Going to see Tomb Raider, you're likely to see something that's quite similar."

Drawing inspiration from titles such as Game of Thrones and The Revenant, Mr Schulke's film was created around Central Queensland, but most notably in the Kalpowar State Forest.

It received a top gong at the Capricorn Film Festival, taking out the CAPS Open Category.

Described as an immersive drama and action movie, it's cinematic style and story line made it a no-brainer to play before Tomb Raider.

"I knew that I wanted to release The Arrow at the cinemas before a movie," Mr Schulke said.

"I'm somewhat familiar with Tomb Raider having played the game and seen the original movies, so I knew The Arrow shared similar themes.

"I'm taking a calculated guess that moviegoers who are going to see Tomb Raider will really enjoy my film."

While the film will play exactly as it did at the Capricorn Film Festival, it does remain a prelude to a much bigger project.

With a full-length feature still being worked on in the background, the upcoming cinema showing is evidence of the leverage provided by events like the film festival.

It also typifies the willingness of local business to provide platforms for talented locals.

While Mr Schulke has used his strong working relationship with Gladstone Cinemas to secure the spot, he encourages anyone with a talent to find any platform they can.

"I'm very thankful they're allowing this to take place and it's a great opportunity," he said.