Zero new cases as Qld tests record numbers

Zero new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded yet again in Queensland, as the state's testing blitz continues.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young are providing an update on the latest coronavirus data.

Dr Young earlier this morning took to ABC radio to say she was "not surprised" that one of the latest local coronavirus cases turned out to be a false-negative result.

A woman from Ipswich tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but Queensland Health last night confirmed she did not, in fact, have the virus.

Dr Young said that almost 100,000 Queenslanders had been tested for coronavirus since the state's latest COVID scare, which she said increased the risk of a false-positive COVID reading.

"We do get them very occasionally and given that we've tested nearly 100,000 Queenslanders since those three women came back from Melbourne, I'm not surprised," Dr Young told ABC radio.

Queensland Police also confirmed this morning that a 'border bubble' would be created between the Gold Coast and The Tweed.

People who live either side of the border will be allowed to move freely between the Gold Coast and Tweed Shire for any reason from 1am on Saturday.

