WATCH LIVE: Wildcats and Bull Sharks look to bolster success

QLD Sapphire netballers on the benefits of team sport

A winning quarter against table topping Brisbane North Cougars last week might be just the right treatment to set the city’s southern counterparts up for a win on the Gold Coast tonight.

Brisbane South Wildcats head coach Megan Lynch said her young Sapphire Series team was bolstered last week by a 11-9 third quarter win over 2020 champions the Cougars and hoped the developing team would draw confidence from the effort.

“I was really, really happy,” Lynch said.

“Consistency is my number one focus this game,” she said.

Lynch said her young side, which features rising stars like versatile Halle Geyer, will be without a couple of key players this week due to injury including Lillyanna Rennie who is recovering from a rolled ankle.

In her place, they will welcome Wildcats Ruby Series captain Allie Waugh.

“What I lose in height I gain in experience,” Lynch said.

The team will tonight face the Bond Bull Sharks, who are snapping at their heels for fifth spot on the ladder coming off a 55-25 over north Queensland's Mendi Rays last week.

Bull Sharks head coach Linda Peterson said the drubbing was “a nice step in the right direction” as the team honed in on their own performance.

Bull Shark Maddi Ridley on court for Bond University. Picture: Supplied

“We’re really just focused on our own game... attending to our processes,” Peterson said.

“I’m quietly confident in the side that I’ve got.”

She said their key to success would be nailing their attack and “getting more ball into the hands of our shooters”.

Peterson, who is only a couple of weeks into her role as head coach said while the side was coming out of an “unsettled period”, they remained focused on their goals while “going about it really professionally”.

The side would be looking to GK Ashleigh Ervin to create extra opportunities.

“She’s having a massive impact in games, creating turnovers and getting clean intercepts.”

And while Maddi Ridley, Ava Black and Riley Burns were hitting their stride, the Bull Sharks’ defence would need to put the brakes on the Wildcats’ flow as much a possible.

“They’re a pretty quick team — they move the ball pretty quickly,” Peterson said.

She said her side’s attacking form was yet to reach its peak and so a “direct” style of play this week could be key.

“(We need to) play it down the line,” she said.

