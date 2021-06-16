Menu
The Cathedral College will take on Rockhampton Grammar in Round 3 of the Aaron Payne Cup on Wednesday. Photo: Callum Dick
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: TCC v Grammar in Payne Cup, Cowboys comp

Pam McKay
16th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
The Cathedral College will look to extend their unbeaten run in the Aaron Payne Cup on Wednesday.

The team will take on Rockhampton Grammar School at 5pm in Round 3 of Queensland’s premier schoolboys competition - and you can watch the action live on this website.

The same schools will play in the Cowboys Challenge at 4pm, with that game also being livestreamed.

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge, as well as the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup will be livestreamed on News Corp Australian websites this year.

The Aaron Payne Cup has been revamped this year, with nine teams playing in two pools.

