WATCH LIVE STREAM: Local gun plays for Open Heelers today

WATCH LIVE STREAM: Country Heelers take on the Queensland Premier President's Team today at 3pm.

BALLYMORE SUPER SUNDAY: Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats' gun David West is the only player from central Queensland who was selected to play for the Country Heelers.

The 2017 Heelers' tour kicks off at Ballymore Stadium today at 3pm where the players take on the Queensland Premier President's Team.

On Wedneday June 28 the Heelers then take on North Canterbury at Ballymore Stadium as well, while on Saturday July 1 they play NSW Country in Newcastle.

To watch David West make Gladstone proud go to the live stream on the Queensland Country Rugby Union Facebook page here.