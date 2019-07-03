WATCH LIVE STREAM: Chanel lads ready for tomorrow's final

Action from Chanel v Our Lady of the Souther Cross Dalby

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Chanel College meet Holy Spirit College for a place in the Confraternity Cup grand final on Friday.

The semi-final game against Holy Spirit College will be live-streamed at 11am tomorrow.

WATCH REPLAYS HERE: 2019 QISSRL Confraternity

WATCH LIVE HERE: Chanel v Holy Spirit - 11am TOMORROW semi-final LIVESTREAM

The Chanel team are in the cusp of defending their title, but Holy Spirit College have been equally as impressive and they sit top of Pool C.

Holy Spirit College did suffer a third round loss to Good Shepherd Catholic School - 14-12.

Holy Spirit had wins against Mt Maria College (30-4), a 21-6 result against St Augustine - Augustine Heights and then recorded a quarter-final victory over St Johns College School - 16-0.

Chanel coach Chris Andersen was wary of the Holy Spirit team.

"They are a good football team and all teams in the finals are quality teams," he said.

The winner will play in the Cup final against either St James and Chisholm or Xavier Catholic College who also meet at 11am tomorrow.

Andersen said his team did not rely on any one given player and that this was a sign of team unity.

That's made more impressive because Chanel was a different side which took out the cup last year.

"The best thing about it was that we have not had any one given outstanding player and I think that's why we've been successful," Andersen said.

"We have 16 players who are playing in their first Confraternity Cup and we're really excited to be still playing for the chance to win some silverware."

"We will be going in as the underdogs."

Andersen said yesterday's rest day was used to support the Chanel netball team, relax and go to the movies.

WHAT THE CAPTAIN SAYS:

Chanel skipper Nick Holmes said he was relieved that today was a rest day ahead of tomorrow's Confraternity Cup grand final qualifier against Holy Spirit College.

"We have got a couple of sore and tired boys and we will just be smart on how we use the rest day today," Holmes said.

"We are all feeling confident and we will just worry about our game."

Holmes and Callum Fitzsimmons both won man of the match awards, but the captain said there were some unsung hero's.

"Some of the young players have really stood up and the pace pof the games have been a step up," Holmes said.