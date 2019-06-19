Menu
Shaun Packer on his way to try for St Mary's College as they host Palm Beach Currumbin SHS in Allan Langer Trophy schoolboys rugby league at St Mary's College oval, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Shaun Packer on his way to try for St Mary's College as they host Palm Beach Currumbin SHS in Allan Langer Trophy schoolboys rugby league at St Mary's College oval, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Kevin Farmer
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: St Mary's take on Wavell in Langer Cup

19th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
WATCH the future stars of rugby league vie for top spot in the Langer Cup. St Mary's College take on Wavell State High School today from 3.30pm. 

Hooker Shaun Packer is among the side vying for a win this afternoon in the college's final Langer Cup match. 

He earlier told The Chronicle the first few games of the top tier competition were very physical and fast for the side. 

"It took a while for the team to get used to, especially because we're young. We weren't used to that fast speed of the game," he said. 

Can't wait for this afternoon's game? Watch a replay below of St Mary's last Langer Cup game against Ipswich. 

