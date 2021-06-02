Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Carter Wight and his Rockhampton Grammar teammates are gearing up for their return to the Aaron Payne Cup, and will take on Emmaus College in their opening game on Wednesday.
Carter Wight and his Rockhampton Grammar teammates are gearing up for their return to the Aaron Payne Cup, and will take on Emmaus College in their opening game on Wednesday.
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Rocky Grammar, Emmaus in Aaron Payne Cup

Pam McKay
2nd Jun 2021 1:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two Rockhampton schools will launch their Aaron Payne Cup campaigns on Wednesday night.

Rockhampton Grammar School takes on Emmaus College at 6pm, and you can catch the action live on this website.

The schools Cowboys Challenge teams play at 5pm.

This story will be updated with the livestream link closer to the 5pm kick-off.

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup, will be livestreamed this year.

Rockhampton Grammar and Emmaus are making their return to Queensland’s premier schoolboys rugby league competition this year, and will be keen to get off to a winning start on Wednesday.

aaron payne cup aaron payne livestream cowboys challenge emmaus college rockhampton grammar school rugby league
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP says ‘hydrogen explosion’ behind Callide catastrophe

        Premium Content MP says ‘hydrogen explosion’ behind Callide catastrophe

        Rural Explosion at the Callide Power Station, which heavily affected large portions of the state, has seen a local MP has issue an ultimatum.

        Your chance: Rub shoulders with nation’s best artists

        Premium Content Your chance: Rub shoulders with nation’s best artists

        Council News Ever wanted to attend the Regional Arts Australia national conference?

        Named: 9 Gladstone region groups share in $263K funding

        Premium Content Named: 9 Gladstone region groups share in $263K funding

        Politics The groups range from festival organisers to school associations. Find out if your...

        New 468 seat cinema approved for Gladstone

        Premium Content New 468 seat cinema approved for Gladstone

        News Along with eight screening rooms, it will include a foyer, games room, amenities...