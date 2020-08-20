Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WATCH LIVE: Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals today
WATCH LIVE: Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals today
Soccer

WATCH LIVE: Queensland Schools Premier League finals

by Andrew Dawson
20th Aug 2020 5:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Sunshine Coast's Chancellor State College, Brisbane's Cavendish Road SHS, Gold Coast's Palm Beach Currumbin SHS and inner Brisbane school Kelvin Grove State College will chase the silverware in today's Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals.

All matches will be livestreamed from 9am on this website.

Subscribe to see the games while also unlocking access to the best news services across Australia.

 

RELATED LINKS

GRAND FINAL PREVIEW

SEMI-FINAL DAY

 

THURSDAY GRAND FINALS

9am: Cavendish SHS v Kelvin Grove SC (junior girls)

11am: Kelvin Grove SC v Cavendish Road SHS (junior boys)

1pm: Chancellor SC v Cavendish Road SHS (senior girls)

2.30pm: Chancellor SC v Palm Beach Currumbin (senior boys).

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Queensland Schools Premier League finals

More Stories

livestream premier league final queensland schools soccer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular music and arts event back on

        Premium Content Popular music and arts event back on

        Music After being forced to close due to COVID-19, one of Gladstone’s favourite events is returning at the end of this month.

        ‘I’m an idiot’: Man caught drug-driving

        Premium Content ‘I’m an idiot’: Man caught drug-driving

        Crime Troy William Henderson won’t be allowed to drive again any time soon.

        Gladstone wants more government support and investment

        Premium Content Gladstone wants more government support and investment

        News Forums held around QLD resulted in the report “What Queensland Wants”.

        Gladstone apprentice honoured as top in the region

        Premium Content Gladstone apprentice honoured as top in the region

        News The third-year carpenter recently won Apprentice of the Year at a major...